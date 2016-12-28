Company Bryant Group Location Aberdeen City,Scotland Job Type Permanent Category Science Jobs (non Geo) Job ID 508627 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Specialized technical support in relation to segment operations and service delivery. Laboratory based projects involving scale dissolver treatments. Duties: Carry out both qualitative and quantitative analysis Analysing and interpreting data Willingness to perform routine tasks and test procedures Technical Report writing Follow test procedures and able to modify or develop new methods Ensure adherence to health and safety standards Good Communication skills and a team player Attention to details Problem solving Flexibility (Due to continuous changing in priorities of projects) Personnel can start working in the NORM lab after going through the internal training we have regarding NORM. Recruit will undergo NORM Awareness course with Nuvia as a minimum, as work in NORM lab will be extensive.