About the Role:
Job title: Chemist
Ref No: 2017-8361
Location: Offshore
Project: Repsol - Claymore
Duration: Core Corew 3/3
Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.
Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets
Purpose:
Carry out chemical analysis, sampling, monitoring activities on process & utilities systems to maximise production efficiency & asure compliance with all statutory regulations & objectives
Main Duties
Carry out chemical sampling, monitoring & analysis to support production operations including but not limited to:
Oil-in-water, PWRI water quality, BS&W sampling & analysis
Residual chlorine and oxygen content
Potable Water quality monitoring & sampling for onshore analysis
H2S sampling and Gas Analysis
Compile & issue Laboratory daily report. Update & maintain Laboratory manual
Monitor & adjust chemical dosage rates to comply with range limits.
Support Chemical trial & tests
Utilise Chemical reporting database (CMCR)
Ensure comprehensive records & logs are maintained & effective handovers are carried out at shift & crew change
Demonstrate knowledge & understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace
Health & Safety
Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Talisman's HS&E policy, procedures & Safety Management System & any statutory requirements or obligations
HNC or Degree in Chemistry
TMax User
CMCR Database
DECC discharge water procedures