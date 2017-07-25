About the Role:

Job title: Chemist

Ref No: 2017-8361

Location: Offshore

Project: Repsol - Claymore

Duration: Core Corew 3/3

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets

Purpose:

Carry out chemical analysis, sampling, monitoring activities on process & utilities systems to maximise production efficiency & asure compliance with all statutory regulations & objectives

Main Duties

Carry out chemical sampling, monitoring & analysis to support production operations including but not limited to:

Oil-in-water, PWRI water quality, BS&W sampling & analysis

Residual chlorine and oxygen content

Potable Water quality monitoring & sampling for onshore analysis

H2S sampling and Gas Analysis

Compile & issue Laboratory daily report. Update & maintain Laboratory manual

Monitor & adjust chemical dosage rates to comply with range limits.

Support Chemical trial & tests

Utilise Chemical reporting database (CMCR)

Ensure comprehensive records & logs are maintained & effective handovers are carried out at shift & crew change

Demonstrate knowledge & understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace

Health & Safety

Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Talisman's HS&E policy, procedures & Safety Management System & any statutory requirements or obligations



HNC or Degree in Chemistry

TMax User

CMCR Database

DECC discharge water procedures