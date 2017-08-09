About the Role:
The Role:
FIRCROFT- SAUDI is looking for a CTO
We have a full time permanent career opportunity with our client (Government Organization) that you might be interested in. This will be a direct permanent role.
The vacancy is for a Chief Transformation Officer with a Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia.
Primary roles and responsibilities:
* The CTO would oversee the Transformation of the Holding Company along with 8 other companies owned by this government organization in line with the Vision 2030 and Transformation 2020.
* Possess the skill sets of urgency to act on diverse priorities related to transformation.
* Developing the primary care infrastructure, expanding IT and risk analytics capabilities, organizing management resources, and engaging external continuum partners.
* Attention to new tasks such as high-risk patient identification and system reorganization in preparation for population health management.
* Defining organization management and staffing structure.
* Relationship building expertise: The ability to garner buy-in. Relationships with a diverse group of stakeholders involved in the business.
* Strategic perspective and executive-level authority: taking system-level challenges
* Able to direct teams, make broad based decisions, and secure the dedicated resources needed to implement initiatives towards transformation.
* Ability to fill key gaps in leadership team focusing on the desired transformation.
Recruitment specification (knowledge & experience): essential
* Must have experience in working with Multinational Organizations within KSA and knowledge of Strategy and Transformation.
* Must have extensive experience working on project management role.
* Must have minimum a bachelor degree in any discipline.
* Must have worked at change management roles.
* Must have considerable operational and relationship management skills.
