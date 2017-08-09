About the Role:

The Role:

FIRCROFT- SAUDI is looking for a CTO



We have a full time permanent career opportunity with our client (Government Organization) that you might be interested in. This will be a direct permanent role.

The vacancy is for a Chief Transformation Officer with a Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia.



Primary roles and responsibilities:

* The CTO would oversee the Transformation of the Holding Company along with 8 other companies owned by this government organization in line with the Vision 2030 and Transformation 2020.

* Possess the skill sets of urgency to act on diverse priorities related to transformation.

* Developing the primary care infrastructure, expanding IT and risk analytics capabilities, organizing management resources, and engaging external continuum partners.

* Attention to new tasks such as high-risk patient identification and system reorganization in preparation for population health management.

* Defining organization management and staffing structure.

* Relationship building expertise: The ability to garner buy-in. Relationships with a diverse group of stakeholders involved in the business.

* Strategic perspective and executive-level authority: taking system-level challenges

* Able to direct teams, make broad based decisions, and secure the dedicated resources needed to implement initiatives towards transformation.

* Ability to fill key gaps in leadership team focusing on the desired transformation.



Recruitment specification (knowledge & experience): essential

* Must have experience in working with Multinational Organizations within KSA and knowledge of Strategy and Transformation.

* Must have extensive experience working on project management role.

* Must have minimum a bachelor degree in any discipline.

* Must have worked at change management roles.

* Must have considerable operational and relationship management skills.





