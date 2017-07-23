C&I (Control and instrumentation) Engineer

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Berkshire,England
Salary
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
606965
Posted on
Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 12:51pm
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
A key client of mine, based in Berkshire area, is urgently looking for a Controls and Instrumentation Engineer for a long term project.
Essential skills
-Experience with Instrumentation Engineering in the Nuclear sector
-Ability to get SC clearance
-Commissioning experience
My client is a system integrator so your role will be on behalf of them and the project will be client-facing. The role will work on a 9 day fortnight pattern with a long weekend available.
There will be paid trips to the client involving commissioning the designed product.
If you are interested in this position please send your CV through ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
