C&I (Control and instrumentation) Engineer

A key client of mine, based in Berkshire area, is urgently looking for a Controls and Instrumentation Engineer for a long term project.

Essential skills

-Experience with Instrumentation Engineering in the Nuclear sector

-Ability to get SC clearance

-Commissioning experience

My client is a system integrator so your role will be on behalf of them and the project will be client-facing. The role will work on a 9 day fortnight pattern with a long weekend available.

There will be paid trips to the client involving commissioning the designed product.

