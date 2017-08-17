About the Role:

CIO

CIO/CTO | Gent | Negotiable Salary

My client is in the Finance Sector. They are looking to hire an experienced CIO who has experience in the Finance Industry, experience in the banking sector is preferred. Innovation and fresh ideas for change are a key selling point, there is a big opportunity for change right now; inspiration, innovation and success are the indicators to my client on what makes a good CIO/CTO.

Requirements:

* Experience as a CIO or CTO in a Financial Company* Very Strong Technical knowledge with multiple Software Languages* Strong IT Architecture and IT Security knowledge* Ability to speak English, French and Dutch

About the Role:

* This role will involve some travel to other head offices in Europe* My client is looking for a candidate who can bring in fresh changes and implement ideas and innovate the company.

Location: Gent Area

Role: CIO/CTO

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP but willing to wait for a notice period

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this CIO/CTO role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.