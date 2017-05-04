Civil and Structural Engineers

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for Civil and Structural Engineer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, our Civil, Structural, and Architectural (CSA) Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Reporting to the Civil, Structural, and Architectural Lead or Area Engineer, the main functions of the role will be to be aware of the latest applicable codes and standards and carrying out activities assigned to the team* Share the activities among the project assigned Civil team members and ensuring that proper information are available at any stage of the work* Discuss with the Client representative/s technical problems which may arise during project development. Critical matters affecting cost and schedule should be reported to the Engineering Manager and/or the Project Manager* Ensure that the Civil project team have implemented consistently all comments in the project deliverables and ensuring they are included in the next revision issue of documents and drawings* Check critical design calculations and specifications of the project* Approve all Civil related documents and drawings produced in the project before issue