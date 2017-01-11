Civil Design Engineer - Power Plant

Company Spencer Ogden Location Thailand,Far East Salary $36000 to $108000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 515300 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is a major conglomerate in the Energy industry. They're currently seeking for a Civil Design Engineer to be based in Thailand.



Responsibility:

- Review and approval of civil/structural drawings, detailed design calculation.

- Ensure the prescribed requirements in engineering standards, drawings and specifications

- Review drawing structure by vendors

- Coordination with vendors to review their design structures



Requirement:

- More than 5 years of experience in civil design

- MUST have a strong Power Plant design experience



For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office



Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd

Agency License Number: 13C6321