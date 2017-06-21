About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Civil Designer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Responsible for engineering of the assigned areas and foundations* Model as per inputs & extract / check General Arrangement & Detail Drawings* Report to Lead Civil Designer / Lead Civil Engineer* Coordinate with other discipline & project* Meet the project schedules on submissions of Civil deliverables* Ensure all deliverables comply with quality as per Amec Foster Wheeler / Client specifications & standards* Interpret vendor drawings / other discipline drawings for Civil & Structural deliverables requirements* Produce final 3D civil models for earthworks (Civil 3D or In Roads), piling, foundations, superstructure, underground services, paving and buildings in accordance with engineering design sketches as provided by the Civil Engineering group

Qualifications:

* Minimum of 5 years of experience in ARAMCO / GCC region in Oil & Gas projects* Specialist Designer in 3D Modelling (In Roads or Civil 3D) & Detailing of Civil works* Must have worked in PDS Frame work plus software in 3D Modelling & in Microstation 2D Drafting* Must have sound technical knowledge of Civil and Structural works* Good communicate in good English with other disciplines in effective manner* Able to work under pressure & changes* Must be able to work in a team with work share basis* AmecFW Experience will be advantage* Must have the ability to model the following equipment foundation such as heat exchanger, vertical & horizontal vessels / drum, columns / tower, compressor & pumps pump houses / lift station and tank farms, control room & substation buildings, pipe racks and process structures roads &paving, storm water drains, OWS, CRWS, cooling & fire water system* Prior experience in production of deliverables such as general arrangement drawings for civil & steel works, RC detail drawings, steel connection detail drawing, review of fabrication drawings, UG service lay outs & isometric* Previous work experience in ARAMCO standards for civil & structural works & RC detailing is an advantage

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.