Civil Engineer - Power Plant - Malaysia

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
Malaysia Airline System
Salary 
$18000 to $24000 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Construction Jobs
Job ID 
566843
Posted on 
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 7:01am
About the Role:


Multiple vacancies for Civil Engineers for a Power Plant project in Malaysia!

Responsibility:
Manage subcontractors / partners to ensure timely delivery of relevant scope.
Ensure proper look ahead regarding design and other relevant drivers
Quality & safety compliances
Handling Subcontractor, Clients, Clients representatives

Requirement:
Minimum 2 years of civil experience in construction works
Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering is preferable

For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office

Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
