Civil Engineer - Power Plant - Malaysia

About the Role:

Multiple vacancies for Civil Engineers for a Power Plant project in Malaysia!



Responsibility:

Manage subcontractors / partners to ensure timely delivery of relevant scope.

Ensure proper look ahead regarding design and other relevant drivers

Quality & safety compliances

Handling Subcontractor, Clients, Clients representatives



Requirement:

Minimum 2 years of civil experience in construction works

Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering is preferable



