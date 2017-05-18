Civil Engineer - Power Plant - Malaysia

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Malaysia Airline System
Salary
$18000 to $24000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
566843
Posted on
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 7:01am
About the Role:
Multiple vacancies for Civil Engineers for a Power Plant project in Malaysia!
Responsibility:
Manage subcontractors / partners to ensure timely delivery of relevant scope.
Ensure proper look ahead regarding design and other relevant drivers
Quality & safety compliances
Handling Subcontractor, Clients, Clients representatives
Requirement:
Minimum 2 years of civil experience in construction works
Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering is preferable
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
