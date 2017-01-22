Civil Hydropower Engineer- Thailand

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Thailand,Far East
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
520440
Posted on
Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 8:55am
About the Role:Civil Hydropower Engineer (Thai Nationals only)
Working with one of the world's largest engineering consultants within energy and infrastructure, an opportunity has arisen for a Civil Engineer with a background in Hydropower.
Full time position, based in a growing office within the Bangkok Area.
Experience Required
- At least 5 years experience within Hydropower design, project management
- Prior experience working with consulting firm, contractor or directly for owner
- Degree in Civil Engineering (Preferable, not essential)
- Proven track record in successful project delivery (Design or Supervision)
- Strong network within Renewable Energy in the Thai market
This position offers a range of career progression benefits both regionally and
international.
Candidates must be Thai nationals or hold Thai PR status to be considered.
If you would be interested in applying for this position, please send your CV to gareth.johnston@spencer-ogden.com or get in touch for a confidential discussion.
Many Thanks!
