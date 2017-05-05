Civil Maintenance/Ground Disturbance Contractor

About the Role:
The Role:
Excellent opportunity in Jackfish District for a Ground Disturbance (Civil Maintenance) Contractor.
Reporting to Sr Foreman, Maintenance, and the successful candidate will play a key role within operations and maintenance.
This is not a fly in/fly out opportunity as the individual will require their own vehicle (Mileage will be paid though)
* Responsible for all Ground Disturbance across the District
* Build cost estimates for the various facilities across the District
* Respond to all AB ONE calls
* Erosion detection
* De-watering
* Liaise with Surface Land Team around Crossing and Proximity agreements and Road use
* Responsible for snow removal, dust control, fence maintenance, vegetation management
* Working closely with the Environmental team to perform landfill site inspections and oversee daily operations
* Assist with spill response across the District
* Manage site services team, lining up work crews for various jobs
* Manage the fire smart program within the plants
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* 5+yrs experience related to Ground Disturbance and Civil Maintenance of a plant
* Spill Response Training (WCSS
* A strong dirt background (civil)
* Environmental and pipeline background
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.