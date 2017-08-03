Civil & Structural Engineer

About the Role:

Responsibilities

* Responsible for the analysis and design of steel and concrete structures to various International & Company codes and standards (e.g. European, American, British, Shell, Aramco, etc.)* Responsible for carrying our design studies and preparing project related design calculations, drawings and documents such as basis of design, philosophies, specifications, etc. Competent in preparing Basis of Design, Material Specifications, Material take offs, Technical Scopes of Work, Technical study reports, Contract Requisitions* Responsible for the analysis and design of structure and equipment foundations to static and dynamic loading.* Competent in using Civils design programmes such as STAAD.Pro, Foundation 3D, Matt 3D, etc.* Competent in preparing design calculations for steel and concrete structures.* Competent in seismic design and design to extreme wind loads.* Responsible for reviewing, checking and commenting drawings and supervise designers in the preparation of drawings in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler and client technical work practises and standards* Responsible for ensuring that all design activities are carried out within stipulated Manhour budgets and time schedules* Within area of responsibility manage work progress and schedule, prepare progress reports* Advise Lead Engineer of any technical issues, schedule slippages, their causes and proposed corrective actions* Coordinate and work efficiently with other Amec Foster Wheeler offices with regards to workshare practices* Within area of responsibility prepare estimates, MTOs, estimate basis memo* Keep abreast of the project strategy and key drivers, participate in Model Reviews as and when required and report changes to the Lead Designer/Lead Engineer* Provide technical support to other members of the team, ensure flawless inter discipline design coordination, supervision and mentoring Graduate Engineers.* Liaise with Designers in the preparation of CAD drawings, typically using, Microstation, Smartplant 3D, AutoCAD, PDMS, PDS, etc.* Support development of lessons learnt database.* Ensure all work to be carried out with a positive attitude towards safety, both in design and in the office environment

Skills / Qualifications

* Engineering Degree in Civil / Structural Engineering* Chartered Engineer or Near Chartered status preferred* Compete in using Civils design programmes such as STAAD.Pro, Foundation 3D, Matt 3D, etc.* Experience and good understanding UK national and international codes and standards* Experience in a similar position, preferably within oil / gas industry* Technically strong, pro-active, self-motivated individual able to work with the minimum of supervision* Proven ability to engage in effective dealings with team members, client and contractors