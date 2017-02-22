About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Civils Estimator. This position will be recruited on a staff basis at the Darlington office.

Specifically this position will support the various civil engineering / building aspects of our portfolio of Substation projects for a client in London.

Responsibilities:

All Estimating related activities within the assigned portfolio including, but not limited to, the following

* Estimating* Review and asses tenders ensuring all tender documents are received and are correct Attend pre-tender site meeting* Prepare subcontract and supplier enquiries and provide recommendations based on tender returns* Prepare competitive and compelling tender prices for opportunities, including all necessary takes-offs and pricing* Preparation of internal approval paperwork including cash flows, risk registers and tender summary sheets, and attend CRB reviews as required* Preparation of pricing clarification* Compile offer letter, tender schedules, programme and other items required within enquiry for submission to client* Attend internal tender price review meetings and track all changes* Post tender client meetings together with questions and answer* Capture and implement all appropriate lessons/actuals from current/previous projects Support the T&D Services Project Controls team in cost loading MAPS and Scheduling packages, including future developments such as MDAX and Convero.establish effective customer relationship with key T&D Clients.* Ensuring that Amec Foster Wheeler's ethical standards are applied and adhered too, thereby safeguarding Amec Foster Wheeler's reputation* Ensuring that Amec Foster Wheeler's guiding principles, procedures and policies are complied with at all times* Ensuring that the relevant statutes and laws of the countries within which the portfolio of contracts are delivered are complied with* Reporting all actual and potential breaches of the Amec Foster Wheeler Governance regime to the appropriate authorities via the requisite Amec Foster Wheeler channels* Strategic* Supporting the business teams, promoting and delivering T&D Services vision and goals* Promoting the acquisition of new business and contracts in line with T&D Services strategic plans* Ensuring that the T&D Services Bid Teams and it's team members are sufficient and competent to deliver T&D Services strategic business acquisition goals, together with the implementation and delivery of any training and development necessary to meet those business needs* Relationships, Key stakeholders and Interfaces with the following in order to be fully successful within this role the job holder will be required to develop and sustain strong working relationships with the following key stakeholders and interfaces:-* Customer* Vice President* Commercial Director* Operations Directors* Operations Managers* Bid Managers* Estimating Manager

* HND in a construction related subject or engineering is desirable* A good working knowledge of estimating practices Construction experience within a contractor environment is essential* Time & Distance Planning* Proficient IT Skills, with a strong working knowledge of Excel and Word as a minimum* Possess a full UK Driving License* Comprehensive working knowledge of the NEC suite of contracts* A comprehensive knowledge and proven track record in pipeline estimating is essential several years' experience necessary* Effective communication skills including the ability to give presentations/reports to all levels including external stakeholders* Be prepared to travel and work away from the base office for short periods

