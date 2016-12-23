Civils Working SCO 91 Foreman (Gas Transmission)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have a requirement for x4 SCO 91 Civil Working Foreman with a valid EUSR safety passport (Cross country pipelines) and HSG 47.





The scope of work is for National Grid cross country pipeline maintenance and construction projects between 20th February 2017 for 3-4 months work initially. Covering multiple areas between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Purpose / Role

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent Civil Supervisory construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Key aims and objectives

* Supervision and co-ordination of civil operativesTo perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Read, understand and implement all applicable plans, procedures and work instructions for the project, ensuring at all times that the project works is undertaken safely and to a high standard* Complete all workscopes in accordance with the applicable work pack / job card instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to the site manager in the deployment of his duties* Raise applicable permit to work in order to complete the work scope in a controlled and safe manner.* Undertake risk assessments in order to complete work-scope safely and in a controlled and safe manner.* Monitor the operatives performance and that they apply their skills and competencies correctly* Complete a daily diary of activities that have occurred on the project* Complete a daily log of the labour hours worked and the plant used, and the materials used* Must stop any work that is considered to be unsafe* Must put own safety and those of colleagues first* Must start work only after assessing the risks* Must demonstrate safety as an integral part of the job

Essential

* EUSR SHEA GAS or EUSR Cross Country pipelines* SCO91 Competent Person (excavations & Hotworks)* HSG47