Claims Manager (Power Project)

About the Role: The Project:

A large power and desalination plant, with an EPC in excess of $1bn, under construction in the Middle East.



The Role:

*Working as part of the owners team.

*Reporting to the Technical Director and being a key interface with the Lead Engineers.

*Coordinate the claims for the various Lead Engineers.

*Lead negotiations on contractual disputes and claims against the EPC consortium.

*Oversee and manage all claims for the project during construction, commissioning and the first 6 months of commercial operation.



The Candidate:

*Strong contractual and commercial skill set, ideally with an engineering background.

*15+ years experience in contracts management.

*5+ years experience in claims management.

*Previous claims management experience on a large power project (EPC value of $500m+) in the Middle East.

*This is a 2 year assignment offering an excellent tax free salary, private medical and annual flights home.



