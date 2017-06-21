CLASS A CDL DRIVER

About the Role:

CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY -SHREVEPORT LOUSIANA- - WEDNESDAY 28th JUNE .

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit 60+ CLASS A CDL DRIVERS + DRIVING SUPERVISORS

- IF YOU HAVE A MINIMUM 1 YEAR TRACTOR TRAILER EXPERIENCE AND CAN GET YOURSELF TO SHREVEPORT, LA FOR 1 DAY ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 28th TO INTERVIEW - YOU WILL GET HIRED. These positions will be on 6 month contract to direct hire basis.

SUPERVISORS GENERALLY GET DIRECTLY HIRED.

These positions ARE ROTATIONAL POSITIONS - WHERE YOU WILL POSSIBLY BE ROTATING TO OILFIELD LOCATIONS SUCH AS :

* MIDLAND , TEXAS* EL RENO , OKLAHOMA* MIDLAND,TEXAS* CHEYENNE , WYOMING* WILLISTON, NORTH DAKOTA

A Typical good rotation is 15 days on and 6 days off - However this is subject to change ALL HOUSING AND ACCOMODATION IS PROVIDED FOR YOU ON LOCATION- YOU JUST HAVE TO BE IN SHREVEPORT ON JUNE 28th TO INTERVIEW

. You will be working an average of 70 hours a week with overtime paid at time and a half.

PAY RATE IS AS FOLLOWS:

YOU - MUST HAVE

* A valid Class A CDL License* No felonies in the last 7 years* No more than 2 moving violations in the last 2 years.

PAY RATE DIFFERENTIATES PENDING YOUR EXPERIENCE



You must be able to pass both hair follicle and urine drug tests which will date back the past 6-8 months.

If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. PLEASE FORWARD THIS TO AS MANY CDL DRIVERS AS POSSIBLE. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR A CAREER IN THE OILFIELD.

