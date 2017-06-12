Cloud Engineer- AlJouf University

About the Role:

The Role:

FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for a cloud engineer to work at AlJouf University- Saudi Arabia with the below criteria:-



HW Engineer experienced in Managing EMC, Huawei, EXA Data and HP Storage and server Technology,

Analyse, design test, document and implement storage solutions

Allocate storage to windows/Linux servers

Manage advanced SAN storage provisioning

Conduct capacity planning reviews

Provide reports on storage utilization

Develop maintain and manage standard operating procedures of SAN/NAS/BUR

Strong working knowledge of MS OS and hardware platforms specifically VMware.



