The Role:
Responsibilities for this position may include but are not limited to:
* Basic Understanding of the Completions Operations unit, equipment and activities.
* Responsible for the crew change schedule, work scheduling, Training Scheduling, Timesheet process, Logistics - boat & helicopters, POB, documents (PTW), JDE system, monthly reports, etc.
* Manage and maintain an effective filing system.
* Collate company information as required eg. Company telephone lists, both employee, HOL bio data, leave records etc. health and safety records.
* Provide support some basic functions of the Database Application such as WellView, WellHead Database, etc.
* Works well with others in a multi-functional team environment.
* Demonstrated Chevron Way Behaviors: Comply with all Chevron compliance policy. Strictly hold confidentiality on personal information.
* Organize the group activities and seminar
* Able to work onshore/offshore rotation as per assignment
Required Qualifications:
* Education: Diploma (???.) or Bachelor Degree
* Good command in both Thai and English, TEPPI Score of 50 or TOEIC 350
* Good computer skill for MS Office family and database.
* Strong emphasis on safety of personnel and assuring compliance with all applicable environmental regulations & policies.
* Works well with others in a multi-functional team environment. Able to conduct oneself professionally with business partner.
* Good organizational skill
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.