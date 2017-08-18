Coiled Tubing Service Supervisor - Texas

Company Leap29 Location Midland Salary $60000 to $80000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 614552 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We need Coiled Tubing Supervisors in Midland, TX and San Antonio, TX. Positions will be on a direct hire basis with base salaries of up to $80,000 plus job bonuses. Rotations will be 14/7.



If you have over 5 years of Coiled Tubing Experience and are interested to return to the oilfield or secure yourself a new role then please get in contact with Rob at Leap29.



We have numerous roles available for candidates that have worked as a CT supervisor for 2+ years. You will also need to have a valid Class A CDL.





Midland



For Midland accommodation will be provided, candidates just need to make their own way to the yard.



San Antonio



For San Antonio candidates will need to provide their own accommodation so candidates that live locally would be the preferred option. If you are willing to relocate / rent in the area, please still get in contact with us.



As well as Supervisor roles, we also have requirements for operators of all levels so please follow on screen instructions and send your resume .

