Commercial/ Business Development Director

About the Role: A renowned, specialist marine/ oil & gas engineering consultancy with a track record of delivering vessel modification & equipment installation projects within the offshore industry, are looking for a Commercial/ BD Director to help drive their business forward, develop and improve their commercial framework, and to take the lead in Business Development activities.



In this key role you would take responsibility for; improving and honing the technical sales team, instilling a ‘Win It’ mentality and developing long term relationships; improving PR and the company profile; and increasing the diversity of their product range by investigating new markets/ products/and services. As a member of the board of directors you will also be expected to contribute to the strategy of the business



We are looking for a Senior business developer with the ability to set up and bid/win business within the Oil & Gas, Maritime, Shipbuilding and/or Renewables sectors. You will have significant experience putting together tenders, contracts, proposals, budgeting/costing and wider business development activities. We expect you to possess commercial and/or technical qualifications, have prior Director/Board level experience, and be known/ command extensive knowledge and contacts in the Oil & gas engineering and marine services area. Established contacts in the cable lay/ shipyards/ subsea businesses would be a plus.



Ideal candidates will need significant business experience, a proven business development track record, and an open minded approach to their work. Any knowledge of corporate development growth, and sales / acquisition of companies would be an advantage.



