About the Role:

Urgent - Contract & Commercial Manager, Contractor - UAE

Progressive GE is a global staffing and mobility specialist. We collaborate with companies operating across the whole of the engineering, oil & gas, mining and maritime & offshore supply chains and provide global opportunities and career management services for specialists at the top of their game. One of our clients is on the lookout for a qualified Contract & Commercial Manager.

About the Client: They are a major construction company based in UAE with a number of high profile projects across the region. This includes private and public projects that equally require top quality project and commercial management. It is for this reason we are seeking a Contract & Commercial Manager for the division to add to their already strong team of leaders.

About the location: Based in UAE that is the hub of construction projects.

About the Position: Manage the commercial approach to key areas of risk and opportunity. Commercial reviews of contract documents, identifying key obligations and risks. Assist with written bid/proposal submissions for commercial and legal responses. Lead dialogue and presentations with prospective clients. Contractual review and letter writing.

Requirements:

* Bachelor degree in Quantity Surveying.* MRICS or equivalent desired.* Western Educated.* Must have site experience.* 15+ total industry experience.* Majority of experience in main contractors, hands on approach and active on site.* Excellent leadership skills, independent, hands on, results orientated .* Middle East experience on minimum 7 years, preferably Qatar as will know local laws.

If interested please reply with your most recent CV.

