About the Role:

The Role:

My client are an MEP Contractor looking for a Commercial Manager to lead the commercial team/Quantity Surveyors and handle up to 4 iconic projects in the UAE.



RECRUITING - IMMEDIATE - MEP COMMERCIAL MANAGER - DUBAI - MRICS



Requirements:



Minimum of 10 years experience

Minimum 5 years Middle East experience handling large iconic building projects

Should have progressed from a Quantity Surveyor up to a Commercial Manager working on prestigious projects in the GCC with an MEP Contractor.

Strong background in post-contract and claims.

Must hold a degree in Quantity Surveying and MRICS and be based in the UAE.



Salary AED40-45K per month.



About Fircroft:

