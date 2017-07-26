Commercial Manager

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary 
£40000 to £45000 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Construction Jobs
Job ID 
609207
Posted on 
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 2:41am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
My client are an MEP Contractor looking for a Commercial Manager to lead the commercial team/Quantity Surveyors and handle up to 4 iconic projects in the UAE.

RECRUITING - IMMEDIATE - MEP COMMERCIAL MANAGER - DUBAI - MRICS

Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years experience
Minimum 5 years Middle East experience handling large iconic building projects
Should have progressed from a Quantity Surveyor up to a Commercial Manager working on prestigious projects in the GCC with an MEP Contractor.
Strong background in post-contract and claims.
Must hold a degree in Quantity Surveying and MRICS and be based in the UAE.

Salary AED40-45K per month.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.