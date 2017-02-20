Company Ably Resources Location Malaysia,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 525163 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading Operator, is seeking a COMMERCIAL NEGOTIATIOR to be based in MALAYSIA.



Based in the capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent position for a professional seeking long-term stability.



The COMMERCIAL NEGOTIATOR will represent the business in commercial meetings and lead contract negotiations. He or she will also oversee commercial activities and management of existing contracts.



The requirements associated with the role include;



*BSc or MSc in Business Administration, Engineering or Finance

*15+ years of Oil & Gas industry experience

*Extensive experience in upstream commercial negotiations and contracts

*Deep understanding of upstream commercial contracts (PSC, JOA, UUOA, GSA, etc.)



Please send an up-to-date CV in Word format

