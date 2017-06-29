About the Role:

The Role:

The Commercial Sales Specialist is responsible for supporting all sales activity directly associated with the products & services the client can offer to the nuclear market. Every day activity will include developing client relationships, managing leads from existing clients and generating new business. This is an excellent opportunity for an ambitious sales person who wants to further their career in an environment where client relationship to enhance business development prospects.



We are looking for a Sales/commercial professional with a mechanical background



Key Activities

* Will be the UK sales team, supporting clients and managing tender responses.

* Attending client visits to UK client sites and managing the marketing material required for these

* Be responsible for delivering first class tender responses by managing the input from all associated business areas

* To support and manage available market intelligence to identify potential business development opportunities

* To compile and manage visit plans, visit reports, CRM Information Systems and monthly sales reports

* To represent the company at national events



This candidate will organise internally the capture and selling plan. Draw strategy for contacting customers. Assess tenders. Leading bids. Capability to assess work technically. Experience of pressure testing will be a good plus



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Ideal candidate will have contacts in nuclear generation

* Previous experience in a sales/ tendering environment (this can include an industrial placement)

* Background in Mechanical or Civil Engineering

* Eligible for Security Clearance requirements associated with working in the nuclear sector

* Self-Motivated with a strong desire/ commitment to succeed

* Good spoken and written English is essential



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* French language basic skill and/or multicultural project experience



About Fircroft:

