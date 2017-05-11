Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Kent,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Job ID
561557
Posted on
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 6:11am
About the Role:Our Kent based client is an world leading consortium within the Wind Energy industry looking for a Commercial Team Lead to take responsibility for commercial negotiations, management processes and the review of bids. This is a senior level role paying a competitive salary of £55,000-£60,000 per annum + 10% bonus + amazing benefits package, and you will have an opportunity to impact and influence commercial management strategies as well as manage the Commercial Assistant.
Commercial Team Lead duties and responsibilities:
* Direct report to the Commercial Manager, acting as the team leader to Commercial team and support to lead the procurement activities
* Assisting in developing commercial management processes and control measures designed to minimise risk and maximise operational performance of contracts, including performance management systems.
* Preparing contract schedules of deliverables, obligations calendars, commercial briefing and training sessions to improve commercial expertise and raise awareness in operations
* Commercially reviewing bids, with particular focus on payment mechanisms, event of default clause, termination thresholds and any schedules with significant Operational risk/impact
* Providing advice and support to aid correct mobilisation of new contracts
* Providing support to Operation's team for more complex negotiations, mitigating penalty deductions and dispute/claim resolutions
* Assisting in the review and setting Targets on the main service contracts and the application of any pain/gain share mechanisms.
* Assisting in developing sourcing strategies aligned with company and procurement objectives and conduct procurement programmes to identify suitable suppliers for the business.
* Negotiate preferential contract terms with suppliers and mitigate risk for the business and work alongside the in-house legal team to draft contractual language.
* Ensure compliance with procurement processes and deliver procurement-related training to the business.
Commercial Team Lead desired experience:
* Educated to degree level, preferably in Law, Business Administration or Engineering.
* Minimum of 10 years' experience in energy, engineering or construction industry, and/or contract administration or contract compliance in construction related projects.
* Professional qualification and chartered status (CIPS/RICS) preferred
* Demonstrable experience of dealing with multiple clients, forms of contract and methods of measurement
* Show experience in managing Engineering Service contracts and in particular the application of payment mechanisms, negotiation and dispute management and value testing etc.
* Possess strong commercial negotiation skills and experience of managing and leading a team to achieve multiple objectives
