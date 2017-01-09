Commissioning Consultant

About the Role:

qedi are currently recruiting for a Commissioning & Start-up Consultant.

Our Client requires the role to be based at a new build refinery Project in Kuwait. Our scope for this contract will be for the provision of specialist personnel to the operations division for the Commissioning and Start-up phase.

* Understand the nature of the Project and the processes contained within the facilities* Lead the Commissioning team and be responsible for managing Commissioning preparation activities* Provide the following specific Commissioning services to the Project:* Prepare the Commissioning Philosophy* Set Initial Commissioning Milestones* Identify Commissioning Organisation* Prepare Roles & Responsibilities* Generate a Control plan for Commissioning* Generate Control man-hour estimates* Prepare a Control Cost estimate* Prepare the Commissioning team mob/demob schedule* Project Commissioning risk identification* Develop the Commissioning sequence logic* Prepare an Interface Schedule* Prepare RACI Charts for Commissioning* Input to EPC & Fabrication Contracts.* Attend Design reviews, HAZOPS, SIMOPS and Safety Case studies* Conduct and/or interpret and present Internal audits and reviews

* Degree Educated in relevant subject, or attested combination of education and CSU experience* At least 15 years work related experience gained at a senior or supervisory level in the hydrocarbon or chemical processing industry* Experience in planning and preparation for CSU in projects, schedule development or other related control aspects of projects* Experience in working on large projects with a multi-national workforce* Good knowledge of written and spoken English* Very good communication skills