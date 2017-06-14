Commissioning Engineer - 132Kv Engineer

Vivid Resourcing
Blairgowrie,Angus,Scotland
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
586835
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 6:33am
Apply Now

About the Role:

** URGENT *** Commissioning Engineer - 2 Month Contract - Scotland / Highlands

MONDAY START FOR THE RIGHT CANDIDATE.

Essential Experience:

- Commissioning of Substations 132kv or above

- Primary / Secondary Injections / Energisation Experience

If interested please contact me on 0141 212 8600, or forward your CV to neil.paylor@vividresourcing.com