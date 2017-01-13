About the Role:

On behalf of my client, I am looking for a Commissioning Engineer to work on various onshore windfarm substation projects based out of Glasgow on a contract basis.

The client has a number of framework agreements with well-established contractors and is seeking to add engineers to their team due to the increase in work load.

Essential Experience:

- Experience of working as a for one of the principal HV contractors, service providers, DNOs or consultancies in the UK.

- High Voltage experience

- Experience with voltage levels from 11kV up to 132kV

- Must be eligible to work in the UK

The company has impressive plans to develop their team in the near future so it's an exciting time for them as they forecast winning a large amount of work.

For more details on the role, please send your CV to the email address listed below.

Location: Glasgow

Rate: Competitive

Type: Contract