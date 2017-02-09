Commissioning Engineer

About the Role:

* PCS-7 operation and basic interrogation knowledge

* Bently Nevada operation, interrogation, probe setup (including axial) and testing

* Hart communicable pressure and temperature transmitter calibration and alteration

* Setup, testing and resolution of issues with valves in particular ASVs

* Bursting disks

* Limit switches

* Cold Loop checks of instruments

* Hot (powered) loop checks of instruments/ calibrations ensuring alarm and trip functions

* Recording of work undertaken in logical manner

* Reading and editing where required of

o P&IDs

o alarm and trip lists

o function diagrams

o cause and effect charts

o instrument specification lists

* Interface with customer, Instrument techs and contractor's personnel onsite and office based.

* Basic knowledge of rotating equipment installations (could be pumps or turbines, but ideally compressors)

* Offshore certs