Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
525327
Posted on
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 6:35am
About the Role:
On behalf of a client, a major offshore wind farm developer are looking for an Onshore Substation Commissioning Engineer for a project based in the UK.
The Role
* Responsible for onshore commissioning activities for the substations.
* Contribute to operational decisions to manage commissioning priorities, directly reportable to the Project Commissioning Manager.
* Deputise for the Project Commissioning Manager as required.
* Review technical drawings, electrical schemes, quality plans and commissioning programmes in readiness for contractors commissioning activities.
* With the contractors commissioning team, agree suitable testing strategies and expected test outcomes to ensure an acceptable level of confidence prior to energisation.
* Review and sign off on behalf of the project; commissioning test results, protocols and test sheets.
* Contribute to creation of commissioning switching programmes.
Requirements
* Experienced High Voltage Commissioning Engineer with relevant experience of commissioning offshore windfarms furthered with relevant experience with NGET interfacing projects.
* Preferred but not essential: TP141
* Experience in the commissioning of large scale electrical transmission and distribution projects
