Commissioning Engineer - 33Kv / 132Kv

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
United Kingdom
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
524851
Posted on 
Friday, February 17, 2017 - 4:56am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

On behalf of a leading renewable cleint, I am looking for Commissioning Engineers to be based in the UK on a contarct Basis. The ideal candidate will have experience working on Wind Farms and High Voltage Substations and will be required to:

- Carry out Stage 1 & Stage 2 commissioning of AC control and protection

- Attend regular project meetings with client, project manager, the work supervisor and teams, and address actions arising.

- Energisation of 33/132kV equipment


Experience required:

- DNO Authorisation (Desirable)

- 132kV/33kV grid transformers and all the associated control, protection, inter-tripping, auto-isolation and voltage control schemes