Commissioning Engineer - 33Kv / 132Kv

About the Role:

On behalf of a leading renewable cleint, I am looking for Commissioning Engineers to be based in the UK on a contarct Basis. The ideal candidate will have experience working on Wind Farms and High Voltage Substations and will be required to:



- Carry out Stage 1 & Stage 2 commissioning of AC control and protection

- Attend regular project meetings with client, project manager, the work supervisor and teams, and address actions arising.



- Energisation of 33/132kV equipment



Experience required:



- DNO Authorisation (Desirable)

- 132kV/33kV grid transformers and all the associated control, protection, inter-tripping, auto-isolation and voltage control schemes