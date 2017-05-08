Commissioning Engineer - Gasification

Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
561132
Posted on
Monday, May 8, 2017 - 3:25am
About the Role:
Responsibilities
* Execute commissioning activities within budget and schedule
* Ensure that standards and data used conform with Client's requirements and / or those issued by Amec Foster Wheeler
* Ensure a high standard of safety is achieved and Environmental and Quality Assurance procedures are followed
* Provide input to Hazops, SIL and other safety reviews as directed
* Ensure that requirements of Licensor's Secrecy Agreements are known and complied with
* Participate in technical meetings and handle discussions with client engineers
* Provide commissioning expertise in the development of project commissioning start-up sequences and schedules
* Review of and as required preparation of detail plans, project procedures, preparation of pre-commissioning, commissioning and start up plans and procedures
* Support for the development of Operations Readiness plans
* Participation in start-up sequence workshops with both client and EPC contractors
* Systemisation including mark up of P&ID's
* Development of completions work packs and plans
* Provide input to periodic project reports
Skills / Qualifications
* Must have gasifier experience
* Degree in an appropriate Engineering discipline, together with membership of a relevant professional body or institution is preferred
* Commissioning experience of working on Studies, FEED and EPC Refining projects in both design and site project phases
* A self-motivated, proactive individual with high achievement drive and initiative, excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organisational awareness
* Ability to impact and influence fellow workers
* Demonstration of customer focus and ability to respond to customer needs whilst achieving project and corporate objectives
Previous experience of working at Amec Foster Wheeler is preferable
