Commissioning Engineer (Substations)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Commissioning Engineer with extensive experience in new substation builds.

Job Purpose

These technical experts plan and carry out commissioning testing of substation equipment and in particular protection equipment to ensure network capital investment is safe and fit for purpose.

Job Dimensions

Supervision staff, contractors and consultants 2 to 5

Number of major projects in area annually 5 - 20

£ spend annually on those projects £ 10m - £20m

Expected to carry out duties associated with being a 'Senior Authorised Person' .

When on standby duties or out of hours response to incidents to act as the lead engineer to incidents. Working in partnership with network control to resolve incidents, establish facts and using judgement and experience develop immediate solutions.

Knowledge, Skills, Experienced Required

The job holder would be expected to hold a relevant engineering degree or Higher National HNC/HND qualification and the Power System Protection Course. Likely to have significant years network operational experience as a Authorised Person (AP) of which substantial years experience as a commissioning engineer.

Alternative route(s) could be an HNC in electrical power engineering, a development plan, significant years as a commissioning engineer gaining operational experience to become SAP and having completed of wide ranging on job experience then it should be possible to demonstrate the competence to be a commissioning engineer

This is a complex field requiring high technical understanding and proficiency and will include the ability to apply practical engineering sense from first principles using a logical disciplined approach to problem solving.

Additional IT skills will allow interaction from lap top to complex modern relay schemes to programme, test, extract fault records and interpret results with a right first time approach.

The job holder is required to communicate enthusiastically in an open and unambiguous manner. The job holder will be leading site based teams using interpersonal skills rather than positional power. In this role the job holder will demonstrate the ability to understand and rationalise conflicting points of view to reach an optimum solution.

