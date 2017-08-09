Commissioning Engineer / Supervisor - Electrical

About the Role:

The Role:

PURPOSE:

This position is accountable for the pre-commissioning and commissioning services toward the timely completion of project through assistance to the Commissioning Manager.



MAJOR DUTIES & END RESULTS :



1. Prepare the following schedule

a. Detailed pre-commissioning/commissioning work schedule



2. Prepare the following documents

a. General pre-commissioning/commissioning work procedure

b. Estimation of utility consumption and operating supplies

c. Performance test procedure

d. Priority unit/system definition

e. Tool/material/Equipment/chemical list for Pre-commissioning and Commissioning.

f. Unit/facility start up sequence, if needed



3. Prepare and/or review the detailed pre-commissioning procedure prepared by Commissioning Supervisors if in the case.



(At Site)



4. Plan and prepare the following documents

a. Purchase orders for operating materials/tools according to the list prepared at home office.

b. Shift work schedule for pre-commissioning /commissioning work

c. Update pre-commissioning/commissioning schedule unit-wise based on pre-commissioning and commissioning progress





5. Prepare and/or Review the following documents prepared by the Commissioning Supervisor.

a. Detailed procedures for the pre-commissioning/

commissioning work

b. Punch List

c. Work request to Commissioning Support team



6. Attend regular meetings with the client to report the progress and status of the pre-commissioning and commissioning work.



7. Attend regular meetings with the construction and related groups, to discuss the interface between construction and pre-commissioning work, such as construction outstanding and remaining items to be prioritized.



8. Sign and authorize work permits from operational safety point of view after introduction of flammable gas and liquid into the unit(s) or facilities.



9. Supervise, instruct and guide the Commissioning Supervisors to efficiently perform their respective entrusted duties in accordance with the commissioning work procedure and method approved.



10 . Assist the Commissioning Manager in the recruitment of the field commissioning staff from local and TCN resources.



11. Perform, other than all the above, whatever duties entrusted by the Commissioning Manager in respect of the commissioning work.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Commissioning Engineer or Pre-Commissioning Engineer with AutoSACS (Automated Saudi Aramco CADD Standards) for MicroStation with ARAMCO experience is mandatory.

Five to ten years experience in pre-commissioning/ commissioning work with increasing responsibilities is essential.

Last position - Commissioning Supervisor.

Proficiency during process technology course.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Commissioning Engineer or Pre-Commissioning Engineer with AutoSACS (Automated Saudi Aramco CADD Standards) for MicroStation with ARAMCO experience is mandatory.

Five to ten years experience in pre-commissioning/ commissioning work with increasing responsibilities is essential.

Last position - Commissioning Supervisor.

Proficiency during process technology course.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.