About the Role:

Spencer Ogden are working with a major Water Treatment company who are involved in water/ wastewater treatment projects in multiple sites across the United States and International. To support their team they require the services of Commissioning Field Service Representative on a contract basis. The successful candidate will have responsibility for implementing and ensuring that all work completed meets the clients Commissioning standards.Details are as follows:Job Title: Commissioning Field Service RepresentativeJob Type: ContractCompany Type: EPC/ OEMStart Date: June 2017Duration: 1 Year RollingProject: Multiple Commissioning ProjectsLocation: Multiple SitesRate: Neg.Per Diem: Neg.Requirements:- A minimum of a Bachelor Degree in Engineering or 2 years' experience with water treatment equipment.- Mechanical experience and know-how (hands on, reading and interpreting drawings, etc), particularly with water treatment equipment (pumps, valves)- Electrical experience and know-how (hands on, reading and interpreting drawings, etc), particularly with electrical panels and water treatment equipment.- Familiarity with PLC control systems, PLC programming and troubleshooting.- Ability to travel extensively (~250 days/year) throughout North America, and to other places in the world.- Strong knowledge of water/wastewater process: Understand disinfection, BOD, coagulation, etc.- Valid Driver License- Valid PassportPlease that due to location only US citizens will be considered.If you are interested and meet the above requirements then please send your resume to Tyler Mannix.Kind Regards,Tyler MannixConsultantt +1 212 653 0801o +1 212 653 0810Spencer Ogden Inc85 Broad Street29th FloorNew York, NY 10004Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.