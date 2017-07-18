Commissioning Supervisor - Russia (Loading & Storage)

About the Role:
The Role:
Our client is looking for Commissioning Supervisors for different disciplines
1. Commissioning Lead Supervisor Mechanical (Loading & Storage) also 1 for nightshift
2. Commissioning Supervisor Instrument (Loading & Storage)
3. Commissioning Supervisor Electrical (Loading & Storage)
4. Commissioning Supervisor Rotating (Loading & Storage)
You must have experience in LNG or Gas Processing plants.
Rotation: 30 days on/ 30 days off
Accommodation: Shared with one other personnel
Taxes: To be borne by client
Ideally Russian speakers as you would be be liaising with a lot of Russian speakers
