Commissioning Support Expert (Safety, Walkthrough)

About the Role:

The Role:

Experience required minimum 5 years in Hazard Identification or Safety Audit in Oil Refinery/ Petrochemical Plant or equivalent.

- Exceptional knowledge of the detailed operation principles of the project plant and associated equipment, processes and systems.

- Strong decision making abilities under pressure and innovative to generate new ideas.

- Specialized skills in PSSR, Hazard Identification or Safety audit.

- Excellent leadership and communication skills.

- Ability to teach skills to freshmen and exhibit patience.

- Hands on Experience in refinery commissioning is desired

- Capable of delivering results in a diverse, ever changing environment



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Min 15 year experience in Oil Refinery/ Petrochemical Plant or equivalent

Bachelor's degree in Chemistry or Engineering or equivalent



About Fircroft:

