About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Completion and Commissioning Lead to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Contribute to a better safety performance by demonstrating visible Safety Leadership* Ensure yourself and colleagues go home safely and unharmed every day* Develop System Based Completions process in accordance with BSP process (using Completions) used to measure and manage technical integrity verification (TIV) including electrical equipment in hazardous area installation integrity* Ensure a consistent approach is adopted to the completions process and implemented across all project* Manage the interface with Construction & Commissioning engineers to enable seamless "gated Handover"* Manage a Flawless Project Delivery team focused on Completions activities* Manage completions team schedule and resources* Ensure work development schedules are sub system based* Testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning plan and procedures