Completion Engineer

Fircroft
Russia,Asia
Contract
Operations Jobs
554992
Thursday, May 4, 2017 - 9:37pm
About the Role:

The Role:
Must have LNG projects experience
Minimum 10-15 years experience with 2 projects as a Completion Engineer
Mechanical background
Must have worked with well-known EPC contractors
Willing to be assigned in Sabetta, Russia

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.