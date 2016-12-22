Completions Engineer

Company Bryant Group Location Aberdeen City,Scotland Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 507188 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Peer review ongoing well construction projects with particular focus on completions aspects from design, operational planning/execution and abandonment. Focus of role is on the complete project lifecycle from developing business opportunities, bid submission, design, operational planning, operational execution. Short term focus (1year) is to translate a pipeline of projects from business opportunities to firm work scopes. Shall be responsible for designing completions, preparing procedures, cost estimates for input to the well design process to ensure compliant bids are submitted. Research, understand, and interpret cost drivers and risks associated with various completion procedures and utilize appropriate resources to implement safe and efficient completions of new wells. Follow total well construction activities and understand implication of those activities on completion activities. Long term (1year+) deliver projects during planning and execution phase for completions aspects. Candidate Profile: Effectively communicate at various levels and with various audiences as well as across organizations. Self-motivated and able to work undirected, as well as, within a multidisciplinary team. Maintain a positive attitude. Monitor performance against schedule, plan, and cost and make solid recommendations for achieving completion goals