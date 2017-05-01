About the Role:

The Company:

Fircroft is working closely with one of the leading EPC Contractors in the Middle East. It is a company which is focused supplier of engineering, procurement and construction services to its customers in oil and gas and has experienced phenomenal growth in the last few years. Working on the 1200km cross country pipeline project for Aramco.



The Role:

The Role:

The Completions Manager - Pipelines will be responsible for co-ordinating all aspects of the completions for a 1200km cross country pipeline project in Saudi Arabia. They will also be responsible for leadership in the development of necessary completions philosophies procedures and controls to support the transition to operations.



Accountabilities

- Provide analysis and diagnostics using professional judgement in all pipeline completions activities

- Co-ordinate input for commissioning and completions management systems

- Prepare and review pipeline completions documentation and plans

- Support Pipeline Completions and Commissioning with planning and execution of all activities within strict compliance specifications

- Manage all aspects of project interface with Procurement Engineering Planning and Commissioning



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Experience leading Pipeline Completions within the Oil and Gas industry

- Significant understanding of commissioning and completions programs and systems

- Experience interfacing between Engineering QA Commissioning and Planning

- Experienced working in the Middle East.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Cross Country pipeline experience

Aramco Experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.