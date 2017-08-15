Construction Coordinator

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting Construction Coordinators to join our team in Brunei on the BSP Facilities Rejuvenation Project. This project aims to rejuvenate 79 offshore platforms to ensure ongoing production for the next 25 years. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

* Be conversant with the project HSSE plan and implement the HS&E procedures to ensure that all Project HSE goals are achieved and where possible exceeded* Demonstrate high profile and visible safety leadership by example and communication with both onshore and offshore construction teams* Assess and verify that the drawings and specifications provide adequate instructions for the work and advise the Construction Manager and/or Project Manager of any deficiencies or clarifications needed* To be fully familiar with the proposed methods of construction, programming and procedures and to resolve any apparent conflicts* To assure Efficient Delivery of the construction process by removing complexity, maximising wrench time while minimising non-productive time by implementing execution efficiency methodologies* To ensure, before any work commences, that all items of material, equipment, scaffolding etc required are available to avoid abortive and unproductive use of labour* To ensure, before any variation work is carried out that an authorised instruction is given by the Construction Manager and/or Project Manager* To ensure that all work is to the required standard and that all drawings, specifications, inspections and certifications are strictly adhered to* To provide technical assistance to the Construction Manager in the compilation of cost and progress reports* To ensure that Amec Foster Wheeler construction programmes are produced and monitored in accordance with the requirements of the contract