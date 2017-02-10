Construction Manager

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Singapore
Salary
$168000 to $180000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
524388
Posted on
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 1:36am
About the Role:
* A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
* At least 10 years relevant experience in pipeline/platform offshore construction and transportation related works.
* A sound understanding of offshore platform, pipelines and diving installation techniques.
* Prior working experience in a multi-disciplined project/engineering environment under limited supervision is required.
*
Proficient in personal computer skills (MS Access / Excel / Word / Project)
* Effective verbal, written and oral communications skills.
Progressive, a trading division of SThree Pte Limited (Registration Number: 2007.20126E | SThree Pte Limited Licence Number 16S8216 | Progressive Licence Number 53132072C)
Apply