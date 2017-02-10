Construction Manager

About the Role:

* A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering* At least 10 years relevant experience in pipeline/platform offshore construction and transportation related works.* A sound understanding of offshore platform, pipelines and diving installation techniques.* Prior working experience in a multi-disciplined project/engineering environment under limited supervision is required.

Proficient in personal computer skills (MS Access / Excel / Word / Project)

* Effective verbal, written and oral communications skills.

Progressive, a trading division of SThree Pte Limited (Registration Number: 2007.20126E | SThree Pte Limited Licence Number 16S8216 | Progressive Licence Number 53132072C)