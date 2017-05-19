About the Role:

Major Engineering Topsides Service Company require an experienced Construction Manager based in Aberdeen



Manage a team of construction and commissioning engineers in workpack development procedures.

Interface across engineering management and clients to ensure deliverables, project milestones are achieved.

Must be able to go offshore at key stages of projects

Ensuring all HSE requirements are fully complied with



Experience

Extensive experience

Brownfield project experience

Previous relevant North Sea experience required



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914266













