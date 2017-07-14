Construction Manager

About the Role:

My Client belongs to the Joint Venture for the High Speed 2 Project. This Project consists of the construction of a High-Speed railroad line between London and Birmingham.



Under the responsibilityof the Project Site Manager, you will prepare the worksite for a TOARCH-type lot, including quality, health and safety procedures to comply with Health and Safety rules and regulations.



Your duties will be:

PREPARING SITE CONSTRUCTION

* Managing plans, procedures and consents for the starting up of the site ;* Determining needs regarding materials and Equipment ;* Checking the implementation of Safety, Security and Protection Management Plan regarding installations ;* Negotiating and managing subcontract.

MANAGING WORKS ON THE SITE

* Ensuring procedures and quality systems are respected ;* Checking documents of work-execution ;* Participating in the financial management (turnover, budget, results) ;* Following up the means of production (staff, materials, overheads).

EXPERIENCE AND TECHNICAL SKILLS

The applicant must have an engineering degree along with at least 3-years of experience in earthworks management. Technical skills in civil engineering works, drainage, utilities and road realignment work will be appreciated.

Experience in Linear infrastructure construction site management in the United Kingdom will be a plus.



CANDIDATE PROFILE

You need to be flexible, rigorous, diplomatic and possessing excellent inter-personal skills. You are totally comfortable working in an Anglo-Saxon open-space environment.

Location: London

Duration: 12 Months

Rate: £400+ (Negotiable)