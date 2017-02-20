Construction Project Manager (Tanks)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a contractor to provide Project Management services. Experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry for tankage projects would be beneficial although not essential. The contract period is initially for 6 months based at Grangemouth, Scotland.

Purpose

* To deliver the work safely and on schedule.* To deliver in accordance with the plan and budget agreed with the customer* Accountable for the Plans and RAMS and delivery in accordance with those documents* Prioritising the assignment of project resources and driving performance, actively seeking to improve and optimise project performance.* Ensuring the successful resolution of issues and challenges on project as required. Providing guidance and leadership* Main customer interface

Key Aims and Objectives

* Deliver the work safely* Deliver the work productively* Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction

Prime Responsibilities and Duties

* Liaise with the site supervisors to ensure the Coordination of labour, plant and equipment on the project* Ensure the men and plant are working productively and achieving the norms set out in the budgets* Work to the budgets for staff, labour, plant, and materials. KNOW the budget and make sure we are delivering to the budget* Order materials and coordinate deliveries* Order plant and coordinate deliveries* Liaise with Ptroineos to ensure they are satisfied* Ensure the Set-up the work area in accordance with the required specification* Gain approval for all RAMS and Plans. Ensure these are maintained, updated, and communicated and understood* Arrange suitable temporary works designs* Ensure all work Is safely executed in accordance with the RAMS and approved temporary works designs* Understand and be able to communicate effectively to the workforce and any auditors the following: (1) Construction phase plan (2) Environmental plan (3) Environmental aspects mitgations (4) HSSE risk register. Ensure the contents of these documents are reflected on the site.* Agree the access routes with Petroineos* Monitor the work being performed at the site* Ensure the quality plan is accurate and the quality control steps are being correctly followed during the build sequence* Manage change as it occurs. Deal with any issues* Liaise with the Amec FW Operations manager.* Liaise with the Ellesmere Port office to prepare for the following weeks work. Make sure we always have the necessary materials, consumables, plant, temporary works and labour ahead of us at all times.* Liaise with and manage the subcontractors (painters, scaffolders and NDT)* Report weekly progress back to the business and to the client

Essential

* CCNSG or IOSH or NEBOSH* Mechanical construction background* Signifcant experience of project management in a customer facing construction based role* Significant experience of leading supervisors and operatives* 10 years' experience of managing schedules and budgets successfully on mechanical construction projects

Desirable

* Temporary works coordinator* First aider* Fire Marshall

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.