About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Construction Superintendent [Civil] with extensive Oil and Gas or Petrochemical experience to work within Client / Amec Foster Wheeler Project Management Team (PMT) and oversee the onsite activities of an EPC Contractor.

Responsibilities

* Provide daily surveillance checks and records, ensuring that contractors' management and supervision are providing safe working conditions and permitting procedures, protective equipment, experienced / qualified supervision and manpower, with reliable, well maintained equipment to execute the contracted works as per contract schedule and targets* Undertake inspections of installed equipment and assist in the development of outstanding work / punch lists* Provide guidance to the PMT on Civil installation matters. Also, assist Contractor in this regard, where applicable / appropriate* Maintain an overview of Contractor's construction / completion schedule for Civil works and advise the PMT on issues of conflict, etc.* Review and report on Contractor's application of preservation and maintenance procedures* Maintain an overview and flag up issues as they arise regarding Contractor's quality control check and test activities. Including review of quality records for accuracy and completeness in accordance with contractors agreed ITP, method statements and project specification* Coordinate with all disciplines within the PMT to ensure that packaged equipment is installed and hooked up in a timely and efficient manner





Skills / Qualifications

* Bachelor of Engineering / Science or equivalent in Civil / Structural Engineering Discipline* Minimum fifteen (15) years engineering experience required* Demonstrated experience in the hydrocarbon processing / utilities units and oil / gas industry, and has overall expertise in civil engineering technologies* Demonstrated management capabilities in leading diverse teams to bring added value to projects* Must have thorough knowledge of engineering practices, economic principles calculation methods, international codes, standards, procedures, and specifications* With mix of experience on standalone and a portfolio projects is desirable* Must have thorough experience in concept study, FEED, detailed design, and field support for construction and commissioning* With extensive working knowledge in hazardous areas* Must have a minimum of two (2) years recent experience as a AMEC - Foster Wheeler employee in an Engineering / PMC environment