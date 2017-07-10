Construction Workpack Coordinator - Piping & Structural

About the Role:

Role Overview



You will join our onshore project team who manage and facilitate including the delivery of project maintenance builds. The Structural/Piping Workpack Construction Engineer Engineer will be required to be motivated and must be able to work independently as well as in conjunction with the client CMMS delivery team. The Structural/Piping Workpack Construction Engineer will report into the Amec Foster Wheeler Construction Lead, and will be based in the client's head office based in East Yorkshire. We execute established 'best practice' construction working practices, procedures and systems, supporting safe and effective execution of Brownfield and Asset Management projects both onshore and offshore. The Construction function responsibilities include; input into design ensuring implementation of construction best practice and development of optimum, sequenced build philosophies in support of schedule and cost reduction Management and execution of offshore hook up of new facilities and extensive offshore modification work scopes





Project



The Amec Foster Wheeler CSL framework contract is tasked with the design and delivery of repair orders, minor modification, and projects across all the client's onshore and offshore assets.





Key Responsibilities



Ensure that constructability is inherent within the design by being involved at the early stage of work scope and work pack compilation/development in accordance with company and project policies and procedures

Preparation of work packs including TRA's, JMS, materials, peer reviews, HAZIDS, Envid's, COSHH, testing requirement, specialist tools and equipment, also identify specialists/vendors to perform identified tasks

Develop work scope estimates and register changes with supporting documentation.

Compile, review and develop work packs in accordance with the implementation process, associated standards, specifications and procedures

Address installation queries and revert with solutions

Check completed work packs prior to handover, raise punch lists if appropriate. Manage/action accordingly

Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures



Role Requirements



HNC in associated discipline background

Significant experience in similar role plus recognised discipline trade qualifications

Demonstrate experience in similar role with a proven background of delivery

Conversant with the work pack process, including familiarity with TRA, Peer Reviews, HAZID's/ENVID's, COSHH processes

Experienced in the production of detailed and accurate reports, technical queries, material requisitions and all other work pack related documents

Delivery focused and committed to achievement of project goals

Desire to learn and develop - open to innovation



If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.





Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.