About the Role:

Consultant Manager (Biochemical/Chemical) - 6 month contract - Rate DOE - Kent

We have a requirement for an innovative organisation who are at the conception stage of a bioengineering project. There will be an opportunity to work from home.

I am looking for a professional who has experience of managing projects from design phase all the way through to production.

You will be able to demonstrate a solid practical and academic background with an understanding of biochemical/chemical processing plants and have the ability to develop a detailed understanding of the biological and chemical aspects of the company's technology and processes.

You will have biochemical processing experience within a high volume environment

If this role would be of interest, please send me through your updated CV as soon as possible.

To find out more about Huxley Engineering, please visit www.huxleyengineering.com

Huxley, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales