About the Role:

Assure that Safety is always the first and the most important aspect of the Project Execution

Assure that risk identification and measurement of project risk is an integral part of the project execution planning effort

Ensure that Contracting Strategy is aligned to the Project Execution plan

Ensure that Project Execution plan is implemented as per Contract requirements

Procurement Policy & Process Follow Client’s Procurement Policy and Procedures for contracting & procurement

Guide Agreement formation activities

Work with Engineering & Project Management stakeholders and internal functions to create, review, and approve all ITB documentation

Conduct RFP utilizing SAP Materials Management systems

Initiate award approval activities and drive to completion with supplier and internal customer





: Houston, TXProvide contracting services to support Engineering & Project Management (EPM) Mega Project teams. This includes sourcing qualified contractors, conducting RFQ/RFP processes, develop market intelligence to support negotiations, analyze proposal responses, select appropriate T&Cs, interface w/ internal legal and other corporate functions to negotiate agreements to execution while following the Client's Procurement Policy and Procedures. Manage internal approvals in complete Procure to Pay process.Contract Administrator performs in a multi-project complex environment, integrating and aligning multiple project needs to deliver quality Procurement/Contracting support in compliance with Procurement Policy. Supports Americas GPP leader in active participation in project development decisions and creation of documentation during project execution process.